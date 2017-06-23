PV Sindhu storms into quarters

Agencies, Sydney

Rio Olympic Silver shuttler PV SIndhu stormed into the quarter finals of the ongoing Australia Open Super Series badminton tournament after thrashing Chinese Chen Xiaoxin, in straight sets of here today. The World number three, stomped her Chinese opponent in straight sets of 21-13, 21-18 to seal her quarter final berth.

Earlier shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated world No-1 Son Wan Ho to enter the quarterfinals. Loosing the first set, Srikanth made a commendable comeback to seal the game 15-21, 21-13 21-13 in the 57-minute long encounter. B Sai Praneeth also won his 2nd round match against China’s Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 in an hour and four minutes.

Srikanth has been slated to face Sai Praneeth in the quarters next. However, World No 16 Praneeth carries an incredible 5-1 advantage over World No 11 Srikanth. On the other hand, in the women’s double event, the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy had to suffer loss against Japanese seventh seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto 18-21, 21-18, 21-13 in the second round.