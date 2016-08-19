PV Sindhu reaches gold medal decider

Agencies, Rio De Janeiro

India’s PV Sindhu thrashed Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-finals of the women’s singles badminton here today. The Indian shuttler won 21-19, 21-10 to enter the finals. In the first game Sindhu took an early lead, as both players played long shots. Sindhu took advantage of her height very well making the Japanese move around the court.

A good cross court rallies and a lovely drop by the Indian gave her a lead of 8-5. As the game progressed Sindhu switched to attacking mode. Although the Indian made two unforced errors, she retained her lead. The Indian had two game point opportunities at 20-18, but a brilliant rally from the Japanese cost Sindhu one point. But in the end Sindhu won the first game by 21-19. In the second game both the players tried to outplay each other.

As the game progressed an angled drop shot by Sindhu gave her lead. Both the players were drained as the battle continued, but the Indian started on an aggressive note to lead 15-10 with three great smashes. The Indian took a six point lead at 16-10.

In the end Sindhu captured the game 21-10. Sindhu is the first ever Indian to reach Badminton final at an Olympics. Earlier Sindhu outclassed World Number 2 medallist Wang Yihan of China 22-20, 21-19 to enter into semi final.