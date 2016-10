Agencies, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India-Russia annual summit later this week, in Goa.

Mr Putin will visit India on October 15-16 to hold talks with Mr Modi and attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit, the Kremlin press service said yesterday.

“During his stay in India,Mr Putin will hold talks with Mr Modi.