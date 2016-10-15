Putin, Modi hold talks

Agencies, Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held restricted talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit which gets underway here. ‘focussed review before a broader engagement. PM @narendramodi and President Putin @KremlinRussia_E begin with restricted talks,’’ External Affairs Ministry Spokesperosn Vikas Swarup tweeted.

The restricted session will be followed by delegation level talks. The whole spectrum of bilateral issues, including Russia’s defence cooperation with Pakistan, major defence deals under negotiations, besides terrorism and other regional and international issues are understood to have figured in the talks. Several agreements in the field of defence and energy are expected to be signed at the end of the talks.