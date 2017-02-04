Punjab polls : 12 pc voting in Punjab till 1030 hrs

Agencies, Chandigarh

More than 12 per cent electorate exercised their franchise in Punjab for the 117 member state Assembly till 1030 hrs today. Voting began at 0800 hrs and will continue till 1700 hrs. Reports reaching here said that long queues were seen at polling stations in both rural and urban areas of the state.

SAD candidate and former Army chief Gen J J Singh (Patiala city) and former finance minister, Congress candidate from Bathinda urban Manpreet Singh Badal and AAP MP and party candidate from Jalalabad Bhagwant Mann were among the early voters. Mr Manpreet cast his vote at Badal village and Mann exercised his franchise in Mohali. As many as 1,98,79069 electorate would seal the fate of 1,145 candidates- including a third gender and 81 women.

Extraordinary security bandobust has been clamped in the state to foil any bid to disturb the poll process. Sanour constituency has 18 candidates. Khem Karan and Fategarh Sahib have five each. Ghanaur is seeing four women trying their luck at the hustings. The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded 94 candidates while its coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party has pitched 23 in the fray where 468 hopefuls are from registered but unorganised parties like AAP. Congress is fielding 116 aspirants and 110 have been put up by the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Communist Party of India has put up 23 and there are 304 independent candidates. In Dera Bassi, where maximum number of voters were enrolled, activities started since morning and many turned up to exercise their franchise soon after opening of booths. Bholath, where minimum number of electors were listed, voters started trickling on the polling stations.

There are about 22,615 polling stations in the state where Lambi constituency is witnessing straight contest. Gill ( SC) is the largest assembly segment area wise. There is a triangular contest among the ruling SAD-BJP combine, Congress and AAP. While the Congress has fielded its candidates on all the 117 constituencies, the SAD is fighting on 94 seats while 23 are being contested by BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its nominees on 112 Assembly segments and left five seats for Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) of the Bains brothers. The campaign, which ended on Thursday, was marred by twin blasts at Maur Mandi in Bathinda on January 31 in which six people lost their lives and several others were injured.

The ruling SAD-BJP alliance is battling anti-incumbency after a decade in power. Corruption, drug menace, Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, law and order, development, agrarian crisis and sacrilege of holy books were the main issues during the election campaign. Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is seeking re-election from his traditional Lambi constituency where he is facing a stiff challenge from Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Capt Amarinder Singh and AAP’s Jarnail Singh.

With AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of late Punjab CM Beant Singh in the fray, SAD President and Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal is battling hard to retain Jalalabad. In Patiala Urban, Capt Amariner Singh is being opposed by SAD candidate and retired Army chief General J J Singh and AAP’s Dr Balbir Singh.

AAP is contesting the state polls for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley were among those who campaigned for candidates of the BJP and its allies. For SAD, Mr Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy, Sukhbir, campaigned extensively..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi led the party stumping in the state, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among the star campaigners for the AAP. After initial dithering, Rahul declared Amarinder Singh as Congress’ chief ministerial face. BSP chief Mayawati also addressed a number of rallies for her party candidates in the state.