Pukhraya Rail accident : Toll mounts to 149, Jhansi-Kanpur rail route restored

Agencies, Pukhraya, Kanpur Dehat

Toll in train derailment at Pokhraya station in Kanpur Dehat district on Sunday rose to 149 with three more victims succumbing to their injuries at the hospital in Kanpur today.

DSP( Railways-Jhansi) Sharad Pratap Singh said that the death toll has increased to 149 with over 15 critical injured still fighting for their lives at the hospitals in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, after 44 hours, the rail route between Jhansi and Kanpur was restored late last night at 2200 hrs. Railway officials said that the trains were being passed on the newly laid track with caution. But still several trains are still running on the diverted route. Yesterday, Government Railway Police (GRP) of Uttar Pradesh registered an FIR against unknown railway employees, holding them responsible for the accident leading to death of such a large number of people and damage of railway properties.

The FIR was registered at Bhimsen railway station against railway employees for neglecting the maintenance of the trains and tracks leading to large number of deaths. The FIR was registered by GRP In-Charge of Bhimsen station Arjun Singh against the unidentified railway employees under Sections 304(A),337,338,827 of the IPC and Section 154 of the RP Act. On early Sunday morning at 0310 hrs, 14 coaches of the 19321 Indore-Patna Express derailed in which 149 people were killed. Over 200 people were also injured in the accident.