PSLV-C38 carrying Cartosat-2 and other 30 satellites launched

Agencies, Sriharikota

In a continued success, ISRO today launched PSLV-C28 carrying Cartosat-2 remote sensing earth observation satellite and 30 other Nano satellites into a 505 km Polar Sun Synchronous Orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here.

The heavylift launch vehicle blasted-off majestically from SDSC, the spaceport of ISRO, from this cresent shaped island overlooking Bay of Bengal. The workhorse PSLV blasted off majestically on dot at 0929 hrs and escaped into the clouds on its intended path within seconds.

This remote sensing satellite is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery and has a design life of five years. The primary Cartosat-2 series satellite, dubbed as ‘an eye in the sky’ and it sends imagery that are used for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and man-made features, and various other land information systems, as well as for geographical information system (GIS) applications.

The co-passenger satellites comprise 30 nano satellites from India and 14 other countries like Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, United Kingdom, and the US. The total weight of all the satellites carried onboard PSLV-C38 is about 955 Kg. The international customer nano satellites are being launched as part of commercial arrangements with Antrix Corporation Limited (Antrix), Isro’s commercial arm.

The 28 hour countdown for the launch had began at 0529 hours yesterday. The launch took place from the First Launch Pad on-dot at 0929 hours. With 38 successive successful launches, the PSLV-C38, in its 40th flight, launched the 712 kg primary load, while the other satellites weighed in all 243 kgs at lift off.

All the satellites were put into a 505 km Polar Sun Synchronous Orbit. This was be the 17th flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration that use use of solid strap-on motors.