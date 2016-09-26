PSLV-C35 launch successful, for the first time injects satellites in 2 different orbits

Agencies, Sriharikota

Creating yet another milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully demonstrated its multiple burn technology, when PSLV-C35 in a precise mission injected SCATSAT-1 and seven other co-passenger satellites in two different orbits for the first time.

This was one of the longest mission for ISRO as the first orbit was achieved about 17 minutes after lift off and the second orbit about two hours later.

After a majestic take off at 0912 hrs from the First Launch Pad at the SHAR Range here at the end of a 48-and-a-half-hour countdown, the PSLV-C35, in its 37th flight, after a flight duration of 17 minutes, successfully placed the 371 kg SCATSAT-1 in a 730 km Polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO) inclined at an angle of 98.1 deg to the equator and the fourth stage engine was switched off and restarted twice.