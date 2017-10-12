Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Provide PM Crop Insurance Scheme benefits to farmers promptly

October 12, 2017 10:14 am

Bhopal : Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra issued instructions to the officers of Agriculture Department and insurance companies to be prompt in providing benefits of Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme to farmers to compensate for their loss of crops due to scanty rains. Dr. Mishra said that as per initial assessment around 7 thousand farmers have been affected in the Kharif season in Datia district.

These farmers will be given around Rs 8 crores under Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme. Dr. Mishra said that last year Datia district was top in providing benefits of the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme to farmers. Affected farmers of the district were provided relief fund of nearly Rs 62 crore under the scheme. He said that this year also the farmers are committed to compensate farmers for the loss of crops due to scanty rains.

