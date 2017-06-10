Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
9:17 pm - Saturday June 10, 2017

Protestors attempt to set ablaze truck near MP capital

June 10, 2017 11:01 am

Bhopal : Amid the ongoing farmers’ stir in Madhya Pradesh, agitators attempted to set ablaze a truck during demonstration at Phanda village near the Madhya Pradesh capital, police said. Protestors were staging a demonstration at the Phanda Toll Plaza on the Bhopal-Indore State Highway.

As dissenters pelted stones on police, the latter lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation. Farmers have blocked the Bhopal-Indore State Highway. The administration has deployed heavy security force in Phanda and diverted traffic on the road as a precautionary measure. Several Congress workers – led by Rural District Congress President Avnish Bhargava – were present on the spot.

Posted in: Bhopal

You might like:

GSAT 19 closer to space home GSAT 19 closer to space home
SATH programme launched by NITI Aayog SATH programme launched by NITI Aayog
MP farmers’ stir : CM begins indefinite fast for peace MP farmers’ stir : CM begins indefinite fast for peace
Helicopter carrying devotees crashes, engineer dies, 2 pilots injured Helicopter carrying devotees crashes, engineer dies, 2 pilots injured