Protestors attempt to set ablaze truck near MP capital

Bhopal : Amid the ongoing farmers’ stir in Madhya Pradesh, agitators attempted to set ablaze a truck during demonstration at Phanda village near the Madhya Pradesh capital, police said. Protestors were staging a demonstration at the Phanda Toll Plaza on the Bhopal-Indore State Highway.

As dissenters pelted stones on police, the latter lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation. Farmers have blocked the Bhopal-Indore State Highway. The administration has deployed heavy security force in Phanda and diverted traffic on the road as a precautionary measure. Several Congress workers – led by Rural District Congress President Avnish Bhargava – were present on the spot.