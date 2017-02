Agencies, Chennai

Caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam today said a probe by a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court would be ordered into the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

Talking to reporters at his residence here, he said the state government was duty bound to allay the doubts over the death of Jayalalithaa, who passed away at Apollo Hospitals on the night of December 5, 2016, after 75 days of hospitalisation.