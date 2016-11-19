Priyanka to play major role in UP polls : Cong

Agencies, New Delhi

The Congress today said Priyanka Vadra, party leader and daughter of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will play a major role in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held early next year.

“It has been decided that she (Priyanka) will campaign for the party in the state elections,’’ UP Congress committee chief Raj Babbar said. Talking to a TV channel, Mr Babbar said Ms Vadra has agreed to the party’s request to campaign for the state Assembly polls. “She has accepted our request to campaign,’’ he said. He, however, said the campaign schedule for Ms Vadra was being prepared.

Speaking on the issue, UP Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Sanjay Singh said Ms Vadra would play a major role in the state Assembly polls. ‘’She is going to play a major role. Let everything be finalised,’’ Mr Singh said.

Till now, Ms Vadra has been limiting her campaign to Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of her brother and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and party president Sonia Gandhi, respectively.