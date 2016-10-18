Priyanka question’s selective patriotism

Talking about the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Priyanka, whose late father Ashok Chopra was an army officer, said, that if someone needs to be hung, the one person that’s picked up is an artiste or a public person from the movie business. And that to her, is not fair.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has spoken her heart out, in the wake of the spillover of recent tensions between neighbours India and Pakistan on Bollywood. The Fashion actress said that as a “patriot”, she would go along with whatever the government decides on the issue. But she one question to ask: Why are only actors singled out in these discussions?

Talking about the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Priyanka, whose late father Ashok Chopra was an army officer, told media: “I have read about it. It’s tricky because first of all artistes and actors are always held responsible for every bigger political agenda that happens in the country.”

“Why not business(men), politicians, doctors and why not anyone else except for public people, who are not actors in the movie industry?”