Private Universities should encourage vocational courses

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Minister for Higher Education Jaibhan Singh Pawayya said that private universities have multi-dimensional responsibility. Private universities must encourage vocational courses in this era of competition.

They should also provide employment opportunities by adopting few villages or settlements. Pawayya was addressing the 9th foundation day programme of Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission today.

Discussions on the subject ‘Shiksha ki Gunvatta mein Manak Sansthaaon ki Bhoomika evam Dayitva’ were held on this occasion. Pawayya mentioned that the students of many institutions achieve excellence by participating in other creative activities besides academic competitions.

A reflection of personality development also flashes on the faces of these students and they are full of self confidence. He further mentioned that keeping in view the population, more private universities are needed.

Madhya Pradesh requires such prestigious institutions which undertake good works. Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education B.R. Naidu said that expansion is needed in education sector besides quality.

Efforts will be made to apply suggestions being received in the workshop. Vice Chancellor Jagran Lake City University Dr. Anoop Swaroop stated that 70 percent children of the state are pursuing studies in the private universities and colleges.

Madhya Pradesh could become an educational hub in future. Chairman of the Commission Dr. Akhilesh Pandey informed about the activities of the commission. Member of the Commission Dr. Swaraj Puri was also present on the occasion.

The programme begun with lighting a lamp before Maa Sarasvati and recital of Sarasvati Vandana and Vande Matram was conducted by Sushri Anjali Dubey and Sandeep Dubey.

Guests were welcomed with bouquet and shawl-shreephals. Mementoes were also presented to the guests at the end of the programme.