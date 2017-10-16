Private sector participation in tourism will be enhanced, CM Chouhan inaugurates Jal Mahotsav at Hanuwantiya

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Jal Mahotsav will be organised at all water bodies apart from Bansagar, Gandhi Sagar, Bargi and Bhopal Lake along with Hanuwantiya. More development works are in progress with private support in Hanuwantiya. He told that applications have also come in for 12 cruise and 3 house boats from the private sector.

Apart from the government, private sector is also working for development of tourism activities. In the next five years, Malwa and Nimar regions will be known among the favourite tourist sites of the country. Tourism will be developed in Omkareshwar on the basis of Adi Shankaracharya’s principles of Adwaitavad. Adi Shankaracharya Yatras will be taken out to collect metals from the state’s public to build the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar.

The yatra will conclude with the bhoomi-pujan at Omkareshwar on coming December 22. Jal Mahotsav was inaugurated this evening at Hanuwantiya in Khandwa district by Chief Minister Chouhan after puja-archana of Maa Narmada.

Among those present on the occasion were School Education Minister Vijay Shah, Khandwa in charge Minister Paras Jain, MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture Surendra Patwa, State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Tapan Bhoumik and Regional MLA Lokendra Singh Tomar, MLA Devendra Verma and other public representatives.

The Chief Minister said that the Hanuwantiya Jal Mahotsav has carved a niche at the international level. This year also the Mahotsav will leave its imprint not only on the country but also on the global platform. Madhya Pradesh is receiving tourism awards consecutively since several years.

This year also it has bagged 10 national awards in separate categories. He told that for the last three consecutive years, Madhya Pradesh has been receiving the Best Tourism State national award. Madhya Pradesh has become a state that is attracting the maximum number of tourists in the country. CM Chouhan flagged off the boat race at the Jal Mahotsav.

The Tourism Board announced Rs 5000 award to each contestant. He said that several programmes will be organized at the Jal Mahotsav for the entertainment and merriment of tourists. This will help in taking the state’s cultural heritage to the people. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture Surendra Patwa said that with the success of Hanuwantiya Jal Mahotsav, Sailani Island will also be developed.

The state has performed best in the field of tourism at the national level. More than 2.5 time rise in number of tourists coming to the state has been registered. Earlier, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Tourism Hari Ranjan Rao presented a work plan to promote tourism activities at such islands constructed in other natural water resource areas of the state. M.P. Tourism awards were distributed to organisations and agencies for outstanding work in tourism sector by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.