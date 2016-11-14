Private pharmacies, discoms to accept Rs 500, 1000 notes

Agencies, New Delhi

In a bid to provide some relief to people, the government today announced that the old high denomination notes will be accepted at private medical shops and private discoms till November 24, 2016. Addressing the mediapersons, Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said, “Petrol pumps, pharmacies, water, electricity utilities to accept old notes till November 24.”

For reducing the crowd at banks and ATMS, the government has decided to set up micro ATMs. “Micro ATM network to be leveraged to create high accessibility of cash,” he added. On dispensation of Rs 2,000 notes from ATMs, the secretary said, “The recalibration of ATMs has already started, and from tomorrow, the ATMs will start dispensing high denomination currency notes.”

Meanwhile, he assured the people that there is enough liquidity in the system, “Enough cash is available in the system. No need for the public to panic.” In an unprecedented war against black money, fake currency and funding to terror activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi all of a sudden demonitised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from November 8, 2016 midnight.

However, he allowed the petrol pumps, cooperative societies booths, state-controlled milk parlour and government hospitals and medical shops to accept the high denomination notes till November 11 midnight and then extended to it November 14.