Prime Minister uses ‘Aligarh lock’ analogy to castigate Akhilesh regime

Agencies, Aligarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directed his tirade against ruling Samajwadi Party government in the state and accused it of not doing anything substantial to improve industrial conditions of the state even as he slammed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for working out an alliance with the Congress party.

“Locks of Aligarh are famous. But due to lack of concern of the UP government, the industries in the state are shut and locked,” Prime Minister said at an election rally here taking potshots at the state government. In the same context, he said, the focus of his government is – Vikas (development), Vidyut (electricity), Kanoon (law and order) and Sadak (proper connectivity).

Mr Modi said that there was no fear of law among criminals in Uttar Pradesh and went onto add: “Criminals in Uttar Pradesh do not fear law. I urge the people of state to remove those from power who shelter criminals”.

Taking dig at Samajwadi Party as well as Mayawati-led BSP — the two parties who have been sharing power between them for quite sometime now, Prime Minister said, “The past governments in UP worked in such a manner that it led to the closure of famous Aligarh lock industry as they could not provide enough electricity”.

“Youths were asked to pay bribe and bring recommendation for interviews by MLAs and Ministers. Poor have to mortgage land and assets to pay,” he said adding this has to be stopped and also pointed out that the centre has brought in transparency by stopping interviews for class three and four.

Prime Minister also defended the demonetisation move and said, there was sufficient planning for note ban and money deposited in the banks will be used to help poor people. Even as he urged people to vote for change to come out of situation when there is law and order problems and also serious law and order problems, Mr Modi said, “Seeing enthusiasm of people in Uttar Pradesh, it is now clear the that people want change in the state”.

Trying to woo farm community, the crucial section of voters, Prime Minister spoke about measures taken up for sugarcane farmers and said that they will be paid within 14 days. “We have undertaken measures for sugarcane farmers. But why is it so that UP government has not been able to look after them,” he said.

“We want our farmers to prosper. We will undertake all possible measures that benefits them,” he said. Uttar Pradesh does not need ‘SCAM’ — in reference to Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and went to add: “Instead the state needs a BJP government that is devoted to development, welfare of poor and elderly”.