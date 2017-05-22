Prez, VP pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Dr Hamid Ansari today led the nation in paying homage to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary here. The President and the Vice-President paid floral tributes to the late PM at his memorial Veer Bhumi.

Besides, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra also paid tributes to the late Prime Minister. On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bomb attack by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. He served as the country’s Prime Minister from October 31, 1984 to December 2, 1989.