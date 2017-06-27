Prez Trump “gladly accepts” Modi’s invite for India visit

Agencies, Washington

The US President Donald Trump would be visiting India soon as Mr Trump today gladly accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India. “President Trump gladly accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India.

They look forward to working together in a spirit of friendship in the years to come,” the joint statement said here. Talking to reporters after delegation level talks and one-on-one meeting at White House, Prime Minister Modi extended a warm invitation to President Donald Trump and his family to visit India.

“I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India,” Modi said at the White House’s Rose Garden briefing. This was the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Mr Trump repeatedly heaped praise on Mr Modi for visiting the US and the White House,and described Modi as a “great Prime Minister”.

“The future of our partnership has never looked brighter. India and the US will always be tied together in friendship and respect,” Mr Trump said about bilateral engagement. Mr Modi also specially invited Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this year. ” I believe she has accepted,” President Trump said.

In marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and the United States, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that, together, the United States and India will provide strong leadership to address global challenges and build prosperity for their citizens in the decades to come, the joint statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said the grand welcome extended to him and his delegation was in effect a “welcome gestures for 125 crore people of India”. “I am grateful to President and the first Lady for this,” he said. Mr Modi also recalled that in 2014 -when Mr Trump had not decided about contesting Presidential elections and had visited India; “he had made good observation and spoken good thing about me”.

“I have fond memories of those and am grateful to the President,” Mr Modi said. On his arrival at White House, President Trump and the First Lady Melania received PM Modi. This was first such major meet hosted by Trump at the White House.