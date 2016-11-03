Prez says need to build world-class universities in South Asia

Agencies, Kathmandu

President Pranab Mukherjee today underlined the need for concerted efforts to build world-class universities in the South Asian region by focusing on research and innovation.

Referring to the past when the region was renowned for its seats of learning like Taxila and Nalanda, which attracted mighty minds from across the world, he said ”universities in the region have the best of talent in terms of students and faculty. However, they still lag

behind in global rankings.”

”This situation must be remedied with a focus on research and innovation,” he said and expressed happiness that Kathmandu University was taking necessary steps to move in this direction.

He was speaking after being conferred by Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal an Honorary Doctorate by the Kathmandu University. In this regard, he thanked Kathmandu University Vice Chancellor Dr. Ram Kantha Makaju Shreshtha, Senate members and the faculty of the Kathmandu University for conferring upon him the Honorary Doctorate. He said he deeply valued this gesture of friendship and humbly accepts it on behalf of the people of India.

Mr Mukherjee congratulated Kathmandu University on its silver jubilee and said within a short span of 25 years, the university had established itself as a focal point of higher learning in Nepal, offering academic courses in humanities, science, engineering, medicine,

management and law.

He said the university had many accomplishments and attracted talented students from Nepal and its neighbourhood. With its core objectives of imparting quality education and learning skills, it was well placed to evolve into a center of academic excellence for the entire region, an official release said.