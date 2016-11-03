Prez receives honorary D Litt degree from Kathmandu University

Agencies, Kathmandu

President Pranab Mukherjee today received the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (D Litt) from the Kathmandu University. Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also the ex-officio Chancellor of the University, conferred the title on the President at a special convocation ceremony held here.

Earlier, Mr Mukherjee, who is in Nepal on a three-day state visit, performed ‘special puja’ at Pashupatinath temple on the second day of his state visit to Nepal. Amid tight security, the President offered prayers at the 5th century Hindu shrine on the bank of Bagmati River, which has been bedecked in colourful flowers in his honour.

He will attend a civic reception organised by Kathmandu Metropolitan City and address a seminar on India-Nepal relations jointly organised by the Indian foundation Neeti Prathisthan Nepal and Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies. He will visit Janakpur and Pokhara tomorrow.

This is the first visit by an Indian president to Nepal in 18 years since KR Narayanan’s visit to the Himalayan neighbour in 1998.