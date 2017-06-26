Prez, PM greet people on Eid

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. “Greetings to my fellow fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers & sisters, in India & abroad on Idu’l Fitr,” Mr Mukherjee said in a series of tweets.

This auspicious occasion should “strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny”, the President said. This occasion should not only bring in happiness, peace and prosperity, but should also “be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity”, Mr Mukherjee added.

In his message on the micro blogging site on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society”.