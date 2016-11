Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee led the nation in paying tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today.

The President, along with Vice-President M Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Cong Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders paid tributes to Pt Nehru at Shantivan. Pt Nehru’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day every year.