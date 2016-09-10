Prez lauds Raghuram Rajan’s efforts in putting banking system in right direction

Agencies, Chennai

President Pranab Mukherjee today praised the role played by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on clean up of stressed assets and said he took several appropriate steps to put the system in the right direction.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Karur Vysya Bank

here, he referred to the increase in stressed assets and lowered

profitability of Banks.

”The stressed advances to gross advances of scheduled commercial

banks have increased from 10.90 per cent in March 2015 to 11.40 per cent in March 2016”, he added.

The aggregate provisions made by all scheduled commercial banks

for NPAs have consequently increased from Rs 73,887 crore to

Rs 1,70,630 crore during this period, he added.

He said the net profits of the banks have come down from Rs 79,465 crore in March 2015 to Rs 32,285 crore in March 2016.

As a result, these resources available for credit disbursement by commercial banks has been affected, he said, adding, there was

need for credit expansion in a growing economy like India.

While lauding the Indian banking sector for doing well, especially during the financial crisis, the President said they must, however, remain prudent about the situation of NPAs.

Referring to recently-retired Raghuram Rajan’s clean up of

more than USD 100 billion of stressed assets on the books of

banks, Mr Pranab observed that rising NPAs were not a desirable

situation.

”Of course, more than often you listen to NPAs of banking system, which is no doubt a matter of concern, Mr Rajan, who has just retired, took several appropriate steps to put the system in the right direction”, he added.

Referring to the financial crisis, the President said both the

Indian economy and the banking system has done reasonably

well at that time.

”When the major banking institutions in the global arena

suffered, everyone said the Indian banking system stood firmly

due to its prudent management and not indulging in profligation.

”Because of the basic foundations, and strength of our

macroeconomic indices, Indian economy is doing reasonably

well,” he said.

Pointing out that forecasts of the IMF and World Bank were

revised and re-revised every year because the world economy

was hit by some crisis or other, he said the overall performance

of major economies of world were not so bright.

The President also asked the bankers to always remember

that they were trustees of the depositors’ money.

”It was their sacred responsibility to protect the money of

those who have reposed their trust in them”, he added.