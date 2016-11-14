Prez inaugurates IITF; says it is mega projection of New India

Agencies, New Delhi

The 36th edition of the India International Trade Fair got underway with the inauguration by President Pranab Mukherjee here today. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Mukherjee said the India International Trade Fair was a mega projection of the New India that was fast taking shape.

‘It showcases the vision of a glorious tomorrow, a spirit of excellence and achievement and unparalleled investment opportunity through the prism of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘The fair symbolises India’s commitment towards bringing the benefits of economic reform to its people from all walks of society, especially the under-privileged,’ he said.

The President also complimented ITPO for the theme of ‘Digital India’, this year. He said, ‘Digital technologies, e-commerce, e-enabled and mobile services are major components of e-governance and would, over time, contribute significantly to GDP growth. ‘At the same time, we also need to make use of our abundant renewable sources to create a society that is self-sustaining and mindful of its responsibilities towards the present and future generations.

“It is encouraging to note that the IITF this year is seeing the presence of 7,000 participants, including representation from 24 foreign countries, almost all states, apex public sector enterprises and MSME and CAPART pavilions with around 800 rural artisans and crafts persons.”

Mr Mukherjee extended his good wishes to all the participants from India and overseas, especially the ‘Partner Country’-‘Republic of South Korea’– and Focus Country, ‘Belarus’. He expressed hope that the ‘Partner States’ for the IITF this year — Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand — and the Focus State — Haryana — would make full use of the opportunities that this fair presents. He expressed confidence that the 36th Edition of this fair would promote business convergence and cohesiveness amongst the investors, manufacturers and retailers.

It would also hopefully create a better understanding and awareness of ‘Digital India’, ‘Make in India’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaigns, the President said. Over 150 companies from 27 countries are taking part in the fair, including Australia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Netherlands, Oman, Sri Lanka, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Tibet, Turkey, Thailand, UAE and the UK.