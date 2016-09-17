Prez hails historical, close relations with Nepal

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee has said that India deeply values its historical and traditionally close relations with Nepal and hoped that the Nepal government under Prime Minister Pushpa Jamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will work to further strengthen the age old relations between the two countries.

During his meeting with Mr Prachanda, who called on him at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, the President reiterated that India’s interest in Nepal is peace, stability and prosperity. India has nothing but goodwill for Nepal.

Welcoming Prime Minister Prachanda, the President congratulated him on his election as the Prime Minister of Nepal. He appreciated his decision of selecting India for his first visit abroad as Prime Minister. He also expressed his happiness that the Nepalese Prime Minister was staying at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President said that Prime Minister Prachanda has assumed office at an important juncture in Nepal’s history. India recognises the immense contribution made by him in bringing peace to Nepal.

The President said it is necessary to complete the peace process and establish a political system that accommodates the political and economic interests of all sections of Nepal’s society. He wished Prime Minister Prachanda every success in his endeavour to promote national cohesion and reconciliation.