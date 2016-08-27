Prez calls for evolving consensus on environmental degradation

Agencies, Rajgir (Nalanda)

President Pranab Mukherjee today called for evolving a consensus on climate related issues as environmental degradation posed a serious threat to survival of humanity. Maintaining that the symbiotic relationship between man and nature had to be preserved, the President said that every country should take the responsibility for protecting the environment instead of blaming each other for environmental degradation “You can draw satisfaction in finding fault in other but the blame game will lead us to nowhere and very survival of humanity will be at great risk”.

The President said while addressing the maiden convocation of Nalanda University here. “This is a challenge not only for students but entire humanity, Whether we will survive …. Whether we will leave our world for our successor in the same way as our predecessors have left for us”,Mr Mukherjee said in the same vein. The President’s concern over environmental degradation coincided with “unprecedented “floods in 12 districts of Bihar which had claimed more than 51 lives and affected more than 3.2 million people.