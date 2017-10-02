Prez asks citizens to join Clean India campaign

Agencies, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged ordinary citizens to join the campaign to clean India as cleanliness ‘is not the responsibility only of sanitation personnel and government departments’. ‘Today, India is fighting a decisive battle for cleanliness and hygiene through the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign,’ he said in a message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, adding that ‘Let us also commit ourselves to ensuring public hygiene, personal hygiene and environmental hygiene.’

Asserting that Gandhi Jayanti was an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the ideals and values of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who believed that ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’. He visualised cleanliness as having three dimensions — a clean mind, a clean body and clean surroundings, an official release here said.

The message said, “Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the ideals and values of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Paying tributes, Mr Kovind described Gandhi as a man of simple living and a moral preceptor, who gave a new direction to the country through his leadership.

‘His philosophy of non-violence and peaceful co-existence is of increasing relevance in the present times. Through the symbols of charkha, the spinning wheel and khadi, he stressed the message of self-reliance and dignity of labour.’