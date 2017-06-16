The Election Commission of India has issued notification on June 14 for the next Presidential election. The nominations have started and will be upto June 28, scrutiny on June 29 and if necessary polling on July 17 in Parliament and all State Vidhan Sabhas.

All the MPs and MLAs are voters. Although 6 persons have filed the papers on the very first but such non serious candidates are there every time. They even cannot get the requisite number of 50 proposers and 50 seconders. Either they will withdraw or their forms will be rejected.

India and other countries it is the impression that in US Presidential elections, there are only 2 candidates but there are also non-serious candidates. Some check should be there to prevent such nonsense. The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in a usual courtesy move has offered to hold talks with other parties in Opposition to have agreed one candidate. But in all the past elections the ruling party put up candidates and opposition give token fight by fielding someone in the race.

There are indications that the BJP is likely to announce its candidates on June 23. The names that are going around are of Mr.LK Advani, Mrs.Sushma Swaraj, Lok Sabha Speaker Mrs.Sumitra Mahajan, Governor of Manipur Mrs.Najma Heptullah and Jharkhand Tribal Governor Ms.Draupadi Murmu. Mr.Advani is accused in Ayodhya conspiracy case and court has framed charges against him. It is considered that with this recent development Mr.Advani may not be considered on moral ground. But mere chargesheet framed is no disqualification.

The case of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mr.Ram Naresh Yadav there were moves to file FIR against him in Vyapam case and prosecute him. He challenged it in the Madhya Pradesh High Court that under the Constitution of India a Governor cannot be prosecuted so long he is occupying the office. The immunity against such moves are provided.

The Court accepted his plea and ruled that no FIR or prosecution can be launched against him. Under such conditions of Mr.Advani if get elected as President of India the case against will be dropped so long he is in office. Anyhow the charge sheet against Mr.Advani has created if not legal but political problem.

Nearly 17 Opposition parties under the Congress initiative are holding consultations among them to field a common candidates against the nominees of the ruling BJP. There are no likelyhood that all the ruling BJP and Opposition parties will agree on common candidate. The BJP is the position to get his candidates elected.