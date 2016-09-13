Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:19 pm - Tuesday September 13, 2016

President, VP, PM greet people on Id-ul-Zuha

September 13, 2016 3:47 pm

pranab

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice- President Hamid Ansari and Primer Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the people on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. The President in his message said, “Warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad on the occasion of Idu’l Zuha.

The festival of Idu’l Zuha epitomises trust, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness. Let us on this day recall the selfless sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim and engage in the service of humanity. Let us strive to lessen the pain of the suffering and needy. May this festival strengthen our efforts to enhance universal brotherhood, peace and harmony in society.”

The Vice President said, “Eid-ul-Zuha highlights the virtues of sacrifice and compassion in our lives and inspires us to inculcate the spirit of sacrifice, sympathy and brotherhood in our society.” “May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country,” he said in his message.

The Prime Minister in his message said, “Id-ul-Zuha greetings. May this festival enhance the spirit of peace & togetherness in our society.” Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha, the festival of compassion and sacrifice, was celebrated in the country with traditional gaiety and religious fervour today.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

ASSOCHAM estimates loss due to violence at Rs 25,000 Cr ASSOCHAM estimates loss due to violence at Rs 25,000 Cr
President, VP, PM greet people on Id-ul-Zuha President, VP, PM greet people on Id-ul-Zuha
Cauvery water issue : PM pained, appeals people to exercise restraint Cauvery water issue : PM pained, appeals people to exercise restraint
Cabinet approves setting up of GST Council, Secretariat Cabinet approves setting up of GST Council, Secretariat