President, VP, PM greet people on Id-ul-Zuha

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice- President Hamid Ansari and Primer Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the people on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. The President in his message said, “Warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad on the occasion of Idu’l Zuha.

The festival of Idu’l Zuha epitomises trust, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness. Let us on this day recall the selfless sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim and engage in the service of humanity. Let us strive to lessen the pain of the suffering and needy. May this festival strengthen our efforts to enhance universal brotherhood, peace and harmony in society.”

The Vice President said, “Eid-ul-Zuha highlights the virtues of sacrifice and compassion in our lives and inspires us to inculcate the spirit of sacrifice, sympathy and brotherhood in our society.” “May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country,” he said in his message.

The Prime Minister in his message said, “Id-ul-Zuha greetings. May this festival enhance the spirit of peace & togetherness in our society.” Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha, the festival of compassion and sacrifice, was celebrated in the country with traditional gaiety and religious fervour today.