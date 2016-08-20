President, Vice President, Manmohan , Rahul pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniv

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee today led the nation in paying tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary..

The President, along with Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Vir Bhumi this morning.

Several Congress leaders, including DPCC chief Ajay Maken also paid their tributes.

In a tweet on this occasion, Rahul said,’’ Remembering Rajivji today. His vision, his values & his deep commitment to the people remain our inspiration.’’