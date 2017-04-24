President to visit Goa and Telangana on April 25 & 26

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee will visit Goa and Telangana on April 25 and 26 where he will address the functions of the Goa and Osmania University. A release of the President’s Secretariat said that on April 25, the President would address the annual convocation of Goa University.

The next day he will address the inaugural function of centenary celebrations of Osmania University at Hyderabad and later also address the first convocation of the English and Foreign Languages University at Gachibowli, Hyderabad.