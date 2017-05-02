Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Preity Zinta hails PM’s initiative to end VIP culture

May 2, 2017 11:17 am

Actress Preity Zinta yesterday hailed the steps taken by the government to end the VIP culture in India. The 42-year-old actress praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his intent is to make difference to the lives of ordinary citizens.

“For our prime minister every person is important and he means it. I think we are lucky to have a prime minister, who not only is thinking about taking the country forward, but he is also thinking about taking each citizen forward,” Zinta said.

She also praised the initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaigns. “I also like the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign. As a woman, safety and education, these things are important. I am an army kid and it’s nice to see him (PM) talking about patriotism and our soldiers.

