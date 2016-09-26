Pregnant woman beaten during tantric ritual in govt hospital

Agencies, Sagar

The administration of the Bundelkhand Government Medical College and Hospital in this divisional headquarters is being evasive despite a video going viral of a ‘tantric’ severely assaulting an expectant mother, carrying an eight-month-old foetus, during an exorcism ritual within the premises. It is being reported that the incident occurred about a couple of days back.

The video shows the victim Archna, admitted at the facility about four days previously, seated on the floor and her kin also thrashing her. She hails from Banda area and acted abnormally at night. Her husband Bhanu Chadar suspected that a ‘spirit’ was within his spouse’s body and, with help from relatives, summoned the tantric from Banda. The exorcist even pulled the woman’s hair.

Surprisingly, staff did not oppose these actions. The video reached journalists yesterday. Chadar said on camera that his wife suffered two miscarriages and ‘spirits’ troubled her on those occasions as well.

“I learnt of the matter through the press and am looking into it. Superintendent RS Verma was appointed the Investigating Officer,” Dean JM Soni told UNI today. Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Pandey said that no complaint has been lodged thus far. A couple of similar cases came to light recently at the District Hospital but no action followed.