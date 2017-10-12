Prachi’s Performance in Bailaras continued to appeal the audience

Keeping one foot at promotional events of Bailaras while the other at the sets of Ikkyawan, Prachi Tehlan has been working head over heels to create a space in this highly competitive showbiz world. But someone said it right that hard work always pays off.

After garnering applauses for an impeccable performance in her last movie Arjan, the actress is in the buzz once again for her recent release Bailaras. Bailaras- a Punjabi family drama, which was released on October 6 this year, stars Tehlan opposite Binnu Dhillon. If to consider the box office collection, the movie has been performing quite well till date.

Accrediting the success to the unique-well written script, magnificent performance by the actors and phenomenal cinematography, the critics have given it an above average rating for being a heart-wrenching yet an all-time entertainer. The movie tells the story of Jagga, a well known player of tochan, who owns a tractor. The urge to have this tractor does not allow him to lose it at any cost. But destiny had some different plans as Jagga encounters an actress whom he fell in love with at the first sight.

Circumstances take a turn and the story folds likewise, capturing the attention of the audience throughout. Gurlove Singh, in his review for Book My Show, reveals how Prachi acted as a wheel to take forward the story of the film beautifully. Calling her a revelation, he says, `Given the fact that it’s her second movie, the pretty actress makes her presence felt even when she has veterans like Binnu and Dev around her. She is camera friendly and oozes confidence.` A great response from the audience and critical acclamations from the experts, all together are speaking of the success of Bailaras.