Prachanda’s spl envoy briefs Modi on developments in Nepal

Agencies, New Delhi

Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi, who is also the special envoy of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about developments in the neighbouring country.

Stating that the relations between the two countries were not merely between the two governments, but between the people, the Prime Minister reiterated that India was committed to strengthening these traditional bonds of friendship and kinship with the people of Nepal.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the new government of Nepal, an official statement said here. The Special Envoy, who has come to lay the ground for Mr Prachanda’s visit to India next month, earlier yesterday held talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to sources, the External Affairs Minister told Mr Nidhi that India was already ready to work closely with Mr Prachanda. He had later called on President Pranab Mukherjee and extended the invitation of Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari to him to visit her country.

Mr Prachanda is expected to be in India in late September when he goes to New York to attend the 71st UN General Assembly in late September.