PR Minister distributes surajna seeds under panchvati se poshan abhiyan at Datia

Bhopal : Minister for Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Narottam Mishra distributed 19 thousand Surajna Seeds under the Panchvati se Poshan campaign and certificates to 12 hundred identified girls under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana at Datia.

Programme was organised at local Gahoi vatika. Minister Dr. Mishra said that all the powers are vested in women. Laxmi is a wealth Goddess, Sarasvati is Knowledge and Durga is a Goddess of Power, all are women. Women have given higher position in our culture. State government has given priority to the women empowerment.

Surajna is called Soujna in a local dialect is beneficial for health. Soujna contributes towards nourishment in pregnant women and children. To achieve this motto, Panchvati se Poshan campaign is being conducted to distribute Surajna seeds. He said that surajna seeds should be sowed at secure places near houses.