PPA suspends CM, DCM

Agencies, Itanagar

In a significant political development, the regional political party, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has temporarily suspended seven MLAs including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from primary membership of the party for alleged anti party activities. Party sources today said the other suspended MLAs are Jambey Tashi, P D Sona, C T Mein, Zignu Namchoom and Kamlung Mossang.

The suspension order with immediate effect was issued yesterday by the party, they informed, adding that this move was taken hardly after three months of replacing the earlier ministers holding the post. Out of 44 Congress MLAs, 43 MLAs had defected from the party and joined PPA in September 16 last.

The defected leaders selected Mr Khandu as chief minister and Mr Mein as deputy chief minister, replacing Mr Nabam Tuki, who in turn had replaced Kalikho Pul after the Supreme Court reinstated the Tuki government. The sources further informed that the 36 PPA legislators will meet here today to elect their next legislator party leader.