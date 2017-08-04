Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Power of democracy seen at Maharshi student council election

August 4, 2017 11:03 am

Bhopal : About 350 students exercised franchise in the student council election of Maharshi Centre of Excellence School. The voting was done in a democratic manner for the election of head boy, head girl, assistant head boy and assistant head girl. Members of the student council urged all to cast vote.

Students participated enthusiastically and exercised franchise. Students queued up to cast vote. The students gave the message that voting is necessary for the success of democracy and one should exercise franchise in democratic setup.

School principal Rekha Nemkar, along with all the teachers, cast vote and encouraged and motivated students to exercise franchise. Rekha Nemkar said the aim was to apprise the students about the impartial election process in a democratic system.

