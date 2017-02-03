Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Poultry farming zone to be state’s model

February 3, 2017 10:33 am

Bhopal : Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Antar Singh Arya inspected the Government Poultry Farm situated at Kokta in Hathaikheda. Arya inspected various species of Kadaknath, Shed Iceland Red, Chabro species, Hatchery, Brooder House etc.

Minister Arya said that the rare species Kadaknath is found only in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the Poultry Farm of Bhopal has to be developed as a model. Arya issued instructions to set up four new hatcher setters in place of the old.

He instructed to install shoe-cover machines at the hatchery so that infections could be avoided. Chicken and chicks will be supplied in all the districts for the government schemes from the zone.

