PM wishes Yogi on his birthday

Agencies, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 45th birthday. In his tweet the PM said,” Birthday greetings to the youthful & dynamic CM of UP Yogi Adityanath.

I wish him a long and healthy life.” Responding fast , The CM also tweeted, “Dhanyavaad” to the PM for his wish. The CM , who do not celebrate his birthday will attend an international environment day function in the state capital this morning and then will leave for Aligarh to review the developmental projects.