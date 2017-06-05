Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
PM wishes Yogi on his birthday

June 5, 2017 12:52 pm

Agencies, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 45th birthday. In his tweet the PM said,” Birthday greetings to the youthful & dynamic CM of UP Yogi Adityanath.

I wish him a long and healthy life.” Responding fast , The CM also tweeted, “Dhanyavaad” to the PM for his wish. The CM , who do not celebrate his birthday will attend an international environment day function in the state capital this morning and then will leave for Aligarh to review the developmental projects.

