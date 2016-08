Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the very best to the athletes representing India at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, starting from September 7.

“The people of India will be enthusiastically cheering for our athletes representing India at the Rio 2016 Paralympics,” he said in a message. “We all wish our contingent for the Rio Paralympics the very best. I am sure our athletes will give their best & make us proud”, the Prime Minister said.