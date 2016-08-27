PM wants to reverse , through LG, decisions of AAP taken for people’s benefit : Kejriwal

Agencies, New Delhi

Reacting to a statement by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung that he was in the process of overturning the ‘illegal’ decisions by the Aam Aadmi Party Government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LG were ‘negative people’ who were creating hurdles in the development of the national capital.

In a series of tweets, Mr Kejriwal alleged that Mr Modi wanted to reverse, through the LG, several decisions of the AAP Government for the benefit of the public like ‘Mohalla clinics’, increase in minimum wages for workers and making power companies accountable for unscheduled power cuts. ‘’ Guys. Can u name 1 positive thing that Modiji or his LG did for Delhi so far?

Only created hurdles. Negative people,’’Kejriwal tweeted. ‘’There are numerous decisions of AAP govt of public importance which Modiji wants to be reversed thro LG,’’he said. He also alleged that under pressure from the Centre, CAG has vehemently refused to audit advertisement expenses of Centre and other states. ‘’CAG vehemently refuses to audit ad expenses of Centre and other states. Why? CAG under pressure from BJP?,’’he said.

‘’AAP govt asked for land for 10 hospitals from DDA. Modi’s LG refused. Was our demand illegal? Hold power cos accountable- make them pay compensation for unscheduled power cuts. Is it illegal?LG sitting on it. Increase min wages in Delhi. Is it illegal? Sources: Big cos met Modiji n opposed it. Now LG sitting on that file.

LG hell bent on removing the team which made moh clinics and saved money on flyovers,’’he said in a series of tweets. On the LG’s claim of ‘least interference’ in working of the Delhi Government, he said,’’ If this “least interference”, then what is “high interference”.

Shameful subversion of democracy to protect chair.’’ Speaking at an event in Delhi last evening, Mr Jung said that he was in the process of overturning “illegal decisions” taken by the AAP government. While rubbishing Mr Kejriwal’s oft-repeated claim that he and Mr Modi have tried to stop the AAP’s governance initiatives, Mr Jung said,”the CM has gone on record asking why the value of an electors vote in Delhi will be half when the AAP government has won a stupendous majority. But that is his interpretation.

Which hopefully must be clear to him now. But unfortunately illegal decisions were taken without my knowledge. Then I wrote to the officials to set things right after the HC verdict. I have received around 250 files till date. Now that the court has drawn the line, they have sent the files. I am working with the hope that things will improve.”