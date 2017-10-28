PM uses Diwali Milan to lambast at Congress on dynastic politics

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the Congress and a few other regional parties who thrive on “dynastic politics” and said there is utmost need for internal democracy and inculcating true democratic values in political parties.

‘I think this is vital for the country’s future and democracy….I am confident one day the issue of healthy democracy in political parties will be debated intensely in media and other fora,” Mr Modi said at Diwali Milan programme with mediapersons at BJP headquarters here. ”

At some point of time, this issue ought to be debated intensely whether true democratic values are among the core values of the political parties,” he said. Amid intense political tussle with the Congress in view of the ensuing assembly elections in Gujarat, Mr Modi said, “while the issue of funding for the political parties are debated, there is no debate yet on whether the parties are following a true democratic structure in their organisational approach”.

The remarks have much political significance and certainly seek to corner Congress as the scion of first dynasty of the grand old party – Rahul Gandhi – is all set to take over as the President of the Congress party.

In the event, the Amethi MP takes charge of the Congress party, he will be succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi for the top post. In fact, Rahul Gandhi will be fourth generation from his dynasty to head the Congress party — after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“There must be a detailed debate about the shortcomings in political parties too,” he remarked, adding in the BJP, “Often many voices are heard” – in an oblique reference to the likes of Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha.