PM to dedicate ‘Shaurya Smarak’ in MP capital today

Agencies, Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate a ‘Shaurya Smarak (war memorial)’, built by the Madhya Pradesh Government to honour those who have laid their lives for their country, in the state capital tomorrow. Mr Modi is scheduled to take part in three programmes during his brief visit. Besides dedicating the memorial, the Prime Minister would address hundreds of ex-servicemen at the ‘Shaurya Samman Sabha’.

He is also scheduled to meet Jain Saint Acharyashree Vidyasagarji Maharaj, who is observing ‘chaturmas’ in the city these days. Superintendent of Police (North) Arvind Saxena said that all preparations are complete for the Prime Minister’s visit. Nearly 3,000 security personnel from across the state have been deployed in the city. Tight security arrangements had been made around bordering areas and every nook and corner of the state capital. In view of the premier’s security, ‘Shaurya Smarak,’ which has been built on Arera Hills, has been sealed and no outsider is being allowed entry.

Besides, police are keeping a tight vigil near all programme venues – Arera Hills, MP Nagar and Jahangirabad. According to sources, Mr Modi will arrive in Bhopal tomorrow evening and drive straight to the Lal Parade Ground, where he would address the Shaurya Samman Sabha. He would then pay visit to Acharyashree at the Jain Temple in Habibganj. Later, he would dedicate the Shaurya Smarak before returning to New Delhi.

BJP making people aware of soldiers’ martyrdom ahead of PM’s visit Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Madhya Pradesh capital for dedicating ‘Shourya Smarak’ – built by the state regime to honour those who have laid their lives for the country, the BJP state unit has flung itself into making people aware about martyrdom of soldiers. BJP sources said that preparations by the party in view of the premier’s visit are almost complete.

The party is distributing one lakh pamphlets – dispatched at every home under the leadership of party legislators – in the city today for inviting people to the public gathering scheduled to be addressed by the Prime Minister tomorrow. Sources said that over one lakh people, including ex-servicemen, are expected to assemble at the gathering. During his visit, Mr Modi would also meet Jain Saint Acharyashree Vidyasagarji Maharaj, who is observing ‘chaturmas’ in the city these days.