PM to address people on Nov 26 in 38th edition of Mann ki Baat

New Delhi,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people through the popular radio programme Mann ki Baat on November 26.

This broadcast of “heart to heart” talk to the people by the Prime Minister, will be the 38th edition and relayed by all AIR stations, all AIR FM channels (FM Gold and FM Rainbow), local radio stations, Vividh Bharati stations and five community radio stations at 1100 hrs, a statement from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said.

The regional language versions will be broadcast by the non-Hindi capital AIR stations immediately after the Hindi broadcast the same day.The repeat broadcast of the regional language versions on respective regional networks will take place at 2000 hrs.

The unique aspect of this important broadcast is that it is visually adapted by Doordarshan and other private TV and news channels in India and broadcast simultaneously.

Similarly, radio in private sector patches AIR and all DTH operators also carry it.

It is also live streamed for global audience and is accessible through mobile app, ALL INDIA RADIO LIVE.

Notably, over the last three years, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has become immensely popular in every nook and corner of the country and is eagerly awaited every month.

“The direct heart to heart address by the Prime Minister in his inimitable style on issues concerning every citizen of the country has made him a heartthrob’ in every household in the country,” the statement said One of the unique feature of this edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is that for this edition many suggestions from the citizens on various subjects were received by All India Radio in the special stall set up in the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Prasar Bharati said.