‘PM terrified on information we have on his ‘personal corruption’ in demonetisation’ : Rahul

Agencies, New Delhi

Charging the government of not allowing a debate on demonetisation in the Lok Sabha, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi today claimed that the Opposition parties had some information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘personal corruption’ on currency ban.

Addressing a joint press conference with Opposition leaders, including from NCP, Trinamool Congress, and CPI-M, Mr Gandhi said, ‘We have some information on Prime Minister’s ‘personal corruption’ in demonestisation that I will reveal in the Lok Sabha.

‘It is our right as elected representatives to speak in the Lok Sabha,’ he said, adding that the Prime Minister was ‘terrified’ that ‘If I speak, it will explode his balloon’.