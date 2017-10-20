Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
PM tells govt officers : Work dedicatedly towards creating New India by 2022

October 20, 2017 11:11 am

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the government officers to work with full dedication towards creation of New India by 2022. Stressing that silos were a big bottleneck in the functioning of the Union Government, he wanted the officers to adopt innovative ways to break silos, resulting in the speeding up of various processes of governance.

The exhortation from the Prime Minister came during his interaction with around 380 Directors and Deputy Secretaries working in various departments and Ministries in the Government of India, in four groups. The interactions happened over the course of this month, the last of these interactions taking place yesterday.

