PM speaks on surgical strikes, also says India shall become self-sufficient in weapons production

Agencies, Bhopal

Hitting back at political detractors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today broke his silence over the Army’s recent surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, expressed confidence that India would eventually achieve self-sufficiency in armament production, pointed out that his dispensation fulfilled the One Rank One Pension (OROP) promise and warned that the scourge of international terrorism is assuming dreadful proportions.

In an emphatic response to those demanding evidence vis-a-vis the surgical strikes, the Prime Minister said that the soldiery has no complaint against civilians sleeping in peaceful comfort at night but the warrior shall never forgive non-combatants unfortunately ‘asleep’ even with their eyes open. “People were severely critical of me for ‘non-action’.

The Army does not speak, it attacks,” he said at the Lal Parade Ground in this City of Lakes while addressing the Shaurya Samman Sabha – a massive convention of ex-servicemen. The highlight of his visit was dedicating to the nation a Shaurya Smarak (Gallantry Memorial) constructed at the Arera Hills. Mr Modi described the Smarak as a place of pilgrimage and a shrine of inspiration for generations. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was also present.

In the approximately 40-minute speech at the Sabha, Mr Modi pointed out that the Armed Forces played a laudable role in rescuing and providing relief to the populace in areas affected by natural calamities. “During the floods in Srinagar, it was difficult for even the government to provide facilities. Our soldiers displayed their human face by helping even those who earlier pelted stones at security personnel.

They were not haunted by the past,” he added. Admitting that self-sufficiency in weapons production is an issue for India, the Premier in the same breath expressed confidence that the nation would eventually not only achieve this objective but also export arms. “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

The Army’s greatest weapon is its morale, which it obtains not through its armament but through the medium of crores of civilians standing in unison behind it. Soldiers’ sacrifices cannot be described in words and their lives constitute an inspiration. I bow in reverence to the mothers who produced such children and my sisters who lost husbands, brothers or sons in the defence of the motherland,” he said.

Mr Modi recited stanzas from the works of immortal poets Makhanlal Chaturvedi and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. Riding on the wave of well-deserved popularity generated by the surgical strikes, he pointed out that it is his government that fulfilled a promise which successive regimes had made to the ex-servicemen community regarding the latter’s decades-old demand for OROP. “I experience a tremendous quantum of satisfaction in this regard. As the amount involved is prodigious, the arrears shall be paid in four instalments.

A sum of Rs 5,500 crore has already been disbursed under this head. A havildar who received Rs 4,090 prior to granting of OROP is now entitled to in excess of Rs 7,000,” he explained. Mentioning that he is in receipt of a missive by the Chief of the Army Staff in the context of the Seventh Central Pay Commission, Mr Modi said that his dispensation is working on it and OROP would form the basis of determining veterans’ new pensions. “We are utilising technology to speedily redress ex-servicemen’s grievances and dole out scholarships to their children.

The amount for daughters’ marriages has been enhanced to Rs 50,000 each. As many as half-a-lakh ex-servicemen are annually provided employment. A memorandum of understanding inked by the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry ensures special training to personnel in the last year of service in order to equip them to lead a stable civilian existence,” he averred A total 50,000 families are benefitted each year through the medium of the Defence Minister’s Discretionary Fund and the obtainment of disability certificates is now easier, the Premier claimed, adding that 472 more hospitals were empanelled for ex-servicemen. Pointing out that the scourge of international terrorism is aggravating, he stated that the Indian Armed Forces made the maximum contribution in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

“Though other countries may possess larger forces, in terms of discipline and conduct our personnel are ahead of counterparts. These days, there are daily reports of explosions in West Asia. Taking the case of Yemen, bombs were raining but in excess of 5,000 trapped Indians were brought back safely to our shores and even Pakistani citizens were rescued by our soldiers,” he said. “History bears witness to the fact that our ancestors never quarrelled for an inch of land belonging to others but where values were involved life-and-death struggles were waged.

In the first and second world wars, thousands of Indian brave-hearts fell fighting. The world is forgetting them and unfortunately sometimes we also do not remember. We require reminding the world of those sacrifices. The Indian Army has never flinched,” he added. The Prime Minister urged civilians to endeavour to comprehend the nature of military training that makes a person leave hearth and home and imbibe national sentiment in one’s blood. India is the land of the Buddha and of Mahatma Gandhi; Mr Modi said and recalled that while a soldier dies for humanity, the Mahatma lived for humanity.

A story of prodigious valour and profound affection was narrated by the Premier. During his address he referred to the 1962 Indo-China conflict and said, “In the wake of that war, people distributed sweets. A Baroda-resident girl dispatched a box of them to a soldier who had relentlessly confronted the foe on the frontline. As the sender’s address was there on the parcel, the warrior contacted her and – throughout the remainder of his days – expressed a kind of endearment for her that even exceeded the type usually showered on a blood-sister.”

Mr Modi felt that this warmhearted countenance of the Indian soldier was not properly comprehended by the civilian mind. The political bigwig’s words were met by thunderous applause from the audience. Crowd management was exceptional. Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived in the city shortly after 1600 hrs. After the Samman Sabha, he interacted with monk Vidyasagar at the Jain Mandir, Habibganj. From there, Mr Modi was conveyed to the Smarak. He departed by air for Goa at 1915 hrs.