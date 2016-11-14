PM seeks 50 days time to weed out ill-gotten wealth

Agencies, Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a plea to the nation to give him just 50 days to help him weed out ill-gotten wealth in the country. Speaking at a function at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near here, he said the demonetisation drive was not the end of his drive against corruption and black money.

“I know what kind of powers I have taken on. I know the kind of people who will be against me now. I am looting what they had accumulated over 70 years. They will not leave me alive. They will destroy me. Let them do what they want. For fifty days, help me. The country should just help me for 50 days,” he said.

“This is not the end. This is not the full stop. I am openly saying, this is not the full stop. There are other projects in my mind to stop dishonesty and corruption in the country.

These projects are coming. I am doing this for the poor, honest people for those who are working hard to survive. So that they can get their own home, so that their children get good education and so that their parents get care,” he said.